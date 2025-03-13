Kenny Pickett Drops Major Hint About Browns' Next Move at QB
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry vowed to reshape the team's quarterback room this offseason. That makeover is underway after swinging a trade for Philadelphia Eagles backup Kenny Pickett.
The move was made official at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. It's only the first of several additions the Browns are expected to make at the position. Something even Pickett himself understands.
"I do view myself as a starter," said Pickett during his introductory press conference on Thursday. "I'm sure they're going to bring in another veteran, and who knows what else after that. But you know, I'm exited to be here and compete with whoever."
Pickett appears to be keenly aware of the Browns plans at quarterback moving forward, even the possibility that they may select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in next months draft.
Ironically, the day that Pickett was unfurled to the Cleveland media for the first time, coincided with the day veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was scheduled to pay a visit to Berea.
Also ironic is the fact that both QBs would be teaming up after being rejected quarterbacks of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether a meeting with Wilson turns into a signing or ends with the Browns pursuing a different quarterback, Pickett is just excited about the opportunity.
"It's fine with me," said the former Steelers first-round pick. "As long as I have a chance to compete, that's all you can ask for. So having that opportunity is awesome as a player. I'm looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building."
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Veteran QB Decision All About the Lesser Of Evils
MORE: Browns Could Trade These Five Players, and One May Shock You
MORE: Browns Set To Visit with Star Free Agent QB Russell Wilson
MORE: Cleveland Browns Star's Trade Value Just Skyrocketed
MORE: Browns Should Explore Adding This NFC QB and Here's Why