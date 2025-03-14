Insider Thinks Browns are Being Played in QB Trade Discussions
The Cleveland Browns have to address their quarterback position this offseason. Everyone knows this. That includes the Atlanta Falcons, and they are apparently trying to take advantage of the situation.
The Browns seem to be interested in acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Falcons to potentially serve as a bridge option for them in 2025. They've already swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, but he seems more likely to represent a backup than an actual starter.
Cousins has three years remaining on the four-year, $180 million contract he signed last offseason, and Atlanta wants out. With Cleveland needing a signal-caller, the Falcons may feel they have leverage.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has reported that Atlanta may be playing some hardball with the Browns and could be attempting to trigger Cousins' $10 million roster bonus for 2026, which would occur on March 17 if Cleveland can't get a deal done for the veteran quarterback by then.
“They know the Browns want to bring in another quarterback to balance out the position and Cousins would be the most familiar — having worked with head coach Kevin Stefanski — and cost-effective option if he were to be cut loose by Atlanta," Robinson wrote. "The exit here is the offering of some kind of asset the Falcons would be happy with, at which point they’d surrender Cousins via trade and pay most if not all of his 2025 salary. And the target seems to be the Browns."
It's wild to think that the Falcons would actually hold any cards here given Cousins' enormous contract, but they seem to be holding the Browns' feet to the fire hire and may be able to squeeze an extra asset out of Cleveland.
This will depend on how much the Browns actually want Cousins. Would they be willing to send a potentially valuable asset Atlanta's way in order to get the Falcons to eat most of Cousins' deal for 2025, which contains a $40 million cap hit?
If Cleveland does really want to get this done, it may have to act quickly.
