Cleveland Browns Receive Major NFL Draft Pick Update
The Cleveland Browns will have to rely an awful lot on the NFL Draft this year, as they don't exactly have the cap room to make much noise through free agency or trades (as we have already seen).
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick next month, which has already generated a bevy of different discussion points on what Cleveland should/will do with the selection.
But the Browns own plenty of other draft picks, as well, and on Tuesday, they received a rather significant update regarding their draft choices: they will be adding two more.
The NFL has awarded Cleveland with compensatory picks in the sixth and seventh round, giving the Browns 10 draft selections in total this year.
Of course, of Cleveland's wealth of picks, half of them are coming in the sixth and seventh rounds, so it's not like the Browns will have a chance to land a ton of top-end talent with these selections. Plus, the more picks you use, the more money you will have to dole out to get the drafted players signed.
Still, it can never hurt to have too many draft picks, as you are giving yourself that many more chances to land a potential game-changing talent.
That's especially in the case of Cleveland, an organization that was sapped of draft picks for several years thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade.
We'll see if the Browns are able to cash in on their assortment of picks in a few weeks, starting with what they do in the first round.
