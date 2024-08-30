Baltimore Ravens Sign Quarterback Recently Cut By Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns recently released quarterback Tyler Huntley after a preseason and training camp competition with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It was a tough decision to make, but one that was the correct move by the Browns.
Now, he has found a new home in the AFC North.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to sign Huntley.
Huntley played the first four years of his NFL career with the Ravens. It was not surprise that they opted to bring him back following his release from Cleveland.
He has played solid football when his number has been called. He hasn't played a single regular season game for an NFL team other than Baltimore.
In the 20 career games he has played in, Huntley has completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also racked up 509 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
For the Browns, they will head into the 2024 NFL season with Deshaun Watson as their starter. Jameis Winston will be the primary backup and Thompson-Robinson will be the third-string quarterback.
This was a very wise move by the Ravens. Huntley knows the system and if called upon he can run a very similar style of offense to the one Lamar Jackson runs. It's a move that protects against falling apart if an injury to Jackson occurred.
While his time with Cleveland was short, we wish him the best with Baltimore, unless the Browns are playing the Ravens and he's on the field.