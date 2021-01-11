Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
B.J. Goodon Will Play Through AC Joint Sprain, Bruised Ribs

As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, linebacker B.J. Goodson endured a severe AC joint spain and bruised ribs, but returned to the game and intends to play next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson suffered a significant AC joint sprain and bruised ribs against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ultimately returned to the game and plans to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Browns were down a number of players due to issues with COVID-19 and even Goodson had only just returned earlier in the week from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, having been infected himself. 

He refused to stay out of the game, despite what are a pair of injuries that cause a significant amount of pain even if they aren't problems that endanger the player from a structural standpoint.

The AC joint in particular won't prevent Goodson from doing his job, but will limit his range of motion in the shoulder, lifting his arm up and just hurt to move and endure contact. Goodson's ribs may have be a nightmare the early part of this week, which probably makes it ideal that the Browns are virtual on Monday and off on Tuesday. Outside of going in for treatment, he will largely be able to try to avoid moving it while studying for the Chiefs offense.

The defense was on the field for 90 snaps. Goodson was on the field for 47 of them. He recorded 8 solo tackles in the game.

Goodson is also the player who makes the calls on the field and is the regarded as the leader of the linebacker room, so the Browns would definitely like to have him against the Chiefs.

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
