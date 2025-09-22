Cleveland Browns lose important piece on offense for remainder of 2025 season
Cleveland Browns fans woke up on Monday morning feeling great after Sunday's shocking comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, some of the good vibes were wiped away during Kevin Stefanski's Monday afternoon press conference.
The head coach announced that starting offensive tackle Dawand Jones will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a brutal knee injury early in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
The play Jones was injured on was a tough watch. David Njoku caught a short throw from Joe Flacco and turned upfield, blockers in front of him, including Jones. Packers safety Javon Bullard collided with the right knee of Jones, seemingly hyperextending it in the process. Now, we know it was much worse as he will miss the remainder of the season.
This is terrible news not just for the Browns as a whole, but for the rising star in Jones who can't seem to catch a break with injuries.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has now suffered a season-ending injury in each of his first three NFL seasons. First it was a knee injury in 2023, followed by another leg injury in 2024 that cut short another promising campaign.
Stefanski now faces even more adversity with an offense that was seemingly asleep for roughly 56 minutes of Sunday's shocking win. While fans may point to the coach and to Flacco, this injury leaves the offensive line without its expected starting tackles in Jones and Jack Conklin.
Add in two 30-plus-year-old lineman in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, who are also both set to hit the open market after the season, and what was once the only strength of the Browns offense is now becoming a potentially major liability.
Jones being out for the season may also complicate any plans for Stefanski to start Dillon Gabriel over Flacco anytime soon. The head coach stuck with his veteran through the boos on Sunday, and it paid off. Moving forward, starting Gabriel may be setting him up for failure simply due to the lack of elite talent on the line. Add in the inexperience at the skill positions and it would be hard for any rookie quarterback to succeed.
Jones is under contract through the 2026 season, so fans should expect him back next year. Hopefully, a third consecutive season-ending injury does not prevent him from reaching his full potential as a rising star in the NFL.