Browns Coach Delivers 3-Word Mason Graham Message

The Cleveland Browns' top selection has been getting coached hard by his new squad.

Gavin Dorsey

Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, left, works with defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice at NFL minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]
Rookie defensive lineman Mason Graham's tenure with the Browns got off to a rocky start. On the second day of Cleveland's rookie minicamp, the No. 5 overall pick threw up during the workout, prompting early criticism from fans and analysts.

The Browns held their final day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire gave some major praise to Graham, citing the rookie's ability to rally after getting sick. Graham completed the workout, "puke and all," which showed his dedication to his position coach.

"I love Mason," Cesaire said. "Here's a kid that, every day, he got better. Every day, he came out here, he's running to the ball as fast as he could, you see his rush game developing, you see him launching with his hands. It's gonna be hard coming from a read scheme, going to an attack scheme, but he's done a really good job and he's great in the room. Extremely smart individual, hard-working, so I can't wait to see him go out and play."

Cesaire is entering his second season as Cleveland's defensive line coach following stints with the Texans, Bills and Chargers, where he spent his entire nine-year playing career from 2003 to 2011. Under Cesaire's coaching in 2024, edge rusher Myles Garrett logged 14 sacks and a career-high 22 tackles for loss. Garrett was a Pro Bowler, First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season and will look to wreak havoc alongside Graham.

Graham has a lot that he can learn from a player like Garrett, and Cesaire will certainly do his best to have the rookie shadow the former DPOY as often as he can this summer.

