Browns Could Try to Steal Pro Bowl RB from Hated Rival
The Cleveland Browns are facing a very real possibility that they will need to make a change at running back. They might need to bring in a long-term option in the backfield.
Nick Chubb returned from his gruesome knee injury during the 2024 season, but did not look anything close to his old self. His season ended by suffering a broken foot.
While the Browns might try to re-sign Chubb to a cheap one-year deal, it's very possible that he will never bounce back. He ended the 2024 season with 102 carries for 332 yard and three touchdowns in eight games. Those numbers average out to just 3.3 yards per carry.
Making a change now and pursuing a long-term running back option could be the best decision for team success.
If that is a direction that Cleveland is interested in pursuing, there is an intriguing back that they should consider. Signing him would also include stealing him away from the arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Najee Harris is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Should the Browns want to make a change at running back, Harris should be on their shortlist of potential options.
Harris is just 26 years old and has shown flashes of being a potential workhorse running back.
During the 2024 season thus far, Harris has played in 14 games. He has carried the football 229 times for 891 yards and five touchdowns. Harris has also caught 30 passes for 256 yards.
Bringing him in and turning him loose could give Harris the edge to improve his numbers. He has been playing in a dual-back system with the Steelers over the last couple of years.
No one should expect a signing of Harris to give Cleveland their next Chubb. Harris is not that kind of player. Very few players in the NFL are that kind of player.
However, the unfortunate fact of the situation is that Harris is a better running back than Chubb as of now.
Signing Harris likely would not break the bank for the Browns either. He should be a relatively affordable option if Cleveland wants to make a move at running back.
Of course, as fans are well aware of, the Browns do not have a ton of money to work with heading into the offseason.
This is just one idea of a change that Cleveland could look to make. Harris would give them a more dangerous running game and would help the Browns turn things around from a very disappointing 2024 offensive season.
Keep an eye on Harris as a potential target for Cleveland if they make the tough decision to move on from Chubb.