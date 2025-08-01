Browns Defender Lands Top 10 Madden 26 Rating for Position
The Cleveland Browns have made defense their calling card over the past few years. Led by edge rusher Myles Garrett, they've been a solid-to-stellar unit in each of the past five campaigns. With some strong additions, they're set up for success again in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said of their offense. With Jameis Winston and Nick Chubb gone, two of the Browns' most productive offensive players from last year, it's a huge question mark as to how they'll generate points. They've yet to name a starting quarterback, with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all competing for the injured Deshaun Watson's vacant spot.
No matter who's named QB1, Cleveland will also have to find some reliable weapons aside from Jerry Jeudy to take pressure off their field general. If their offense can't consistently score or move the chains, they could find it difficult to maintain good defensive numbers, regardless of the talent they have on that side of the ball.
Denzel Ward joins the Cleveland Browns' stacked defense in Madden 26
There was no doubt that Myles Garrett would rank highly in Madden 26. He's arguably the best defender in football and maintains that status in the game, as one of the few players and the only edge rusher given a 99-overall rating.
Fifth-overall pick Mason Graham will help Garrett collapse opposing offensive lines, tagged as an 80 overall, which places him fourth among rookies, behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter, the Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty, and the New York Giants' Abdul Carter.
Cleveland's defense will also feature a top-10 cornerback in Denzel Ward. With a 90 rating, he's ninth at his position in Madden 26. He'll open as the same overall as he did in Madden 25, where he was tied for the eighth-highest-ranked corner.
While he's maintained his reputation as one of the best players at his position, he was surpassed by Jaire Alexander, Derek Stingley Jr., and Christian Gonzalez. The Browns will be hoping to see him elevate his position throughout the 2025 NFL season.