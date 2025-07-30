Browns Digest

Browns' Mason Graham Ranks High Among Rookies in Madden 26

Cleveland's rookie defensive tackle was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gavin Dorsey

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Browns shocked many when they selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland had the opportunity to take dual-threat cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter No. 2 overall, but ended up trading down with the Jacksonville Jaguars and choosing to bolster its defensive line with Graham instead.

While the selection was initially met with criticism, Graham will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Browns' defensive front alongside Myles Garrett. Graham's upside earned him a strong ranking among the rookie class, and in the upcoming Madden NFL 26 video game, the defensive tackle's rating was revealed as an 80 overall on Wednesday.

The rating ranks fourth for rookies, trailing only Hunter (84 overall), Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (83 overall) and Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (81 overall). Jeanty, the No. 7 overall pick in April, is the only player to be selected after Graham who ranks above the defender by Madden rating.

However, Graham has a higher rating than Titans quarterback Cam Ward (71 overall) and Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (79 overall), who were the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the NFL Draft, respectively.

At Michigan, Graham totaled 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He was a two-time All-American, including a unanimous selection in 2024, and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. Graham was Cleveland's first first-round selection since 2021, when the Browns picked cornerback Greg Newsome.

