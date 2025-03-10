REPORT: Browns Pull Off Intriguing Quarterback Trade with Eagles
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a move for a quarterback this offseason.
According to Adam Schefter on X, the Philadelphia Eagles are trading Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 fifth-round pick and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Coming out of the Pitt, Pickett was a former first-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, his time as the franchise quarterback for the Browns' AFC North rival was short-lived, as he would manage to spend just two seasons with the Steelers. During that stretch he threw for over 4,400 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Prior to the 2024 season, Pickett was traded to the Eagles for a mid-round pick swap and served as the team's backup quarterback during their Super Bowl run. In his five appearances at the helm, he threw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns.
With questions remaining around the Browns current quarterback situation, it was clear that general manager Andrew Berry wanted to take action. The organization was unable to sign some of the top quarterback free agents in this year's cycle, which could have been a factor why Cleveland ultimately pulled the trigger on young quarterback.
Cleveland, in return, gave up former backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the fifth-round pick that was part of the Za'Darius Smith In order to land the 26-year-old quarterback.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Still Have These Three QB Options Available in Free Agency
MORE: Browns QB Jameis Winston Receiving Interest from Two Teams
MORE: QB Dominos Fall as Cleveland Browns Search for Their Solution
MORE: Former Browns Defender Released By Hated Rival
MORE: Adam Schefter Offers Surprising QB Update for Cleveland Browns