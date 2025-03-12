Browns Set To Visit with Star Free Agent QB Russell Wilson
The Cleveland Browns already made one move for a former Steelers quarterback this week, now they may be looking to add another.
According to a report from NFL Networks' Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Browns are expected to host veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on a free-agent visit this week.
The news comes on the heels of Browns general manager Andrew Berry completing a trade for former Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett earlier in the week. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, that deal can be made official with the start of the new league year.
Wilson spent 2024 with Cleveland's biggest rival, helping lead the franchise to a 10-7 season and a trip to the playoffs. In 11 games, the 36-year-old veteran threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Despite his successes, Pittsburgh seems to be in hot pursuit of another veteran free agent, Aaron Rodgers, leaving Wilson potentially looking for a new home.
As Berry promised to reshape the team's QB room this offseason, the Browns have been weighing all their options at the quarterback position. Adding multiple veterans has been a major consideration for the franchise for months, along with potentially drafting a rookie with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
