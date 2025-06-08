Browns Insider Reveals Major Dillon Gabriel Update
Ever since the Cleveland Browns' selection of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the attention surrounding the young talent has been overshadowed by the rest of the gunslingers in the room. But now, fans may have received some interesting news about the former highly-decorated college quarterback.
On a recent episode of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast, Browns' insider Dan Labbe gave some insight on the Gabriel situation, claiming that the third-round pick may have a longer leash due to his draft position.
“So where they draft these guys matters and there’s a reason they drafted them and they do care about that to an extent,” Labbe stated. “Dillon Gabriel was a third-round pick. And so while we’re sitting here saying he hasn’t looked the best of these two quarterbacks and especially today, he’s also just got a longer leash and he’s just got more room to not be, to maybe not be the guy they’ve envisioned yet because he was a third-round pick and that matters.”
While most of the attention has been focusing on the team's three other quarterbacks in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders, there has been little buzz around the former Oregon Duck standout during OTAs. After throwing for nearly 4,000 yards in his final collegiate season, Gabriel was selected with the 94th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft despite Sanders still being on the board. This eventually did not matter, as general manager Andrew Berry ultimately was able to land Sanders in the fifth round.
However, the move to take two quarterbacks in the draft was a shock to many, while also bringing more uncertainty to the room. With Sanders' impressive resume at Colorado, it may not have a factor in the organization's decision when put up against Gabriel's draft position.
