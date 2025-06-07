Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Absolutely Shredded by Analyst
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is unquestionably one of the most polarizing figures in sports right now, and it will probably remain that way for quite some time.
The former Colorado Buffaloes superstar was expected by most to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but he fell all the way to Round 5, where the Browns traded up to acquire him.
While Sanders has a very large fan base, he also has his fair share of detractors, or at least those who are not entirely sold on him.
Count Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports among that group, and recently, he took some major shots at the 23-year-old.
"Despite all the hype for Shedeur, he’s the only quarterback on the Browns who wasn’t playing with the [first team]," McIntyre said. "The guy’s got ‘Be Legendary’ as his motto. He’s throwing really lavish NFL Draft parties. And he’s fourth on the depth chart, decidedly."
Sanders is competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the starting quarterback job, and as of right now, it's quite a mountain to climb for him.
The Tyler, Tx. native may very well have the brightest future out of Cleveland's signal-callers, but it's clear that he is a work in progress and will probably not be prepared to start Week 1 of the regular season.
Is it possible that Sanders could get some playing time midway through the year? Certainly, but currently, he definitely appears to be on the outside looking in on the Browns' depth chart.
