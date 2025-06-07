Browns Legend Speaks Out Strongly About HC Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has certainly had his fair share of critics, which is somewhat understandable given the fact that the Browns went just 4-13 last season.
However, Stefanski has experienced some success since taking over as Cleveland's head coach in 2020, leading the Browns to a pair of postseason appearances and a playoff win.
Count former Cleveland running back Leroy Hoard among those who feel that Stefanski definitely deserves some leeway heading into 2025.
“Here’s what I would say on the circumstances of why Kevin Stefanski is still the coach. The success that he’s had with the number of different quarterbacks that he’s had is unheard of. So stop it. That’s a fact," Hoard said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. "Whatever you think about Kevin Stefanski, look at his production based on what he’s had to work with. The injuries to Nick Chubb. The injuries on defense. The craziest thing that happened was [Bill] Callahan leaving. People don’t realize that dude is an excellent offensive line coach."
The Browns' decline in 2024 certainly wasn't all Stefanski's fault. As Hoard noted, Cleveland was ravaged by injuries last season, and it's not necessarily his problem that Deshaun Watson has not exactly panned out for the club.
Of course, you do have to wonder just how much more rope Stefanski has with Browns. He is now entering his sixth season in Cleveland, so if the Browns don't show any improvement this year, owner Jimmy Haslam may ultimately show him the door.
For now, though, Hoard is right: we should be open to giving Stefanski at least one more chance.
