Cleveland Browns reportedly gave interest in Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to a report from the Orange and Brown Report’s Brad Stainbrook.

Cooks has had at least 1,000 yards in six of his eight NFL season, including the last two seasons with the Texans. In 2020 Cooks had 1,150 receiving yards in 15 games, while Deshaun Watson was throwing him the ball.

“[The] extent of those talks is unknown, but the Browns have called on the former first-round draft pick as they continue to explore possible options,” according to OBR.

Acquiring the stud wide receiver would be ideal to pair with Watson, someone he has previous chemistry with.

The Browns are looking to add probably at least two wide receivers. Whether that is through the draft, trade or free agency is yet to be seen. A player like Cooks would obviously be another big time weapon for the Cleveland offense.

What exactly the Browns would have to give up for Cooks is unknown. Cooks’ cap hit in 2022 is $16.2 million dollars and he will be a free agent in 2023. So, the asking price can’t be very high for a potential rental.

