    • November 30, 2021
    Browns Place Jack Conklin on IR, Re-Sign Joe Jackson, Hjalte Froholdt to Practice Squad

    The Cleveland Browns made a handful of moves on Tuesday during their bye week, including most notably placing tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve.
    Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns officially placed tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve as he prepares to have surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his knee. The team also signed defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt to the practice squad.

    To make room on the practice squad, the Browns released running back Brian Hill, who was signed along with Dexter Williams when the Browns were down three running backs due to COVID-19.

    The hope with Conklin and his surgery goes well because they need him back for the 2022 season. It's also important for Conklin, who will be entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Browns. That may lead to an extension with the Browns, but he is looking to maximize his value regardless of where he plays after the year.

    Jackson has been up and down between the active roster and the practice squad dating back to the first day of the regular season when he waived to enable the Browns to place linebacker Jacob Phillips on injured reserve with the ability to designate him for return later.

    The Browns were able to get Takkarist McKinley back for their game against the Baltimore Ravens, which made it easier to temporarily release Jackson.

    The more interesting move is the signing of Froholdt to the practice squad. Initially signed off of the Houston Texans practice squad when backup center Nick Harris was placed on injured reserve, the team has had Froholdt on their active roster for the past month. Plenty of time to work with him and get an evaluation.

    Harris now back after his stint on injured reserve followed by time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns were free to release Froholdt. Given the opportunity to keep working together after clearing waivers, the two sides will continue that relationship on the practice squad.

    The Browns have a number of talented reserve interior offensive line options. Michael Dunn and Blake Hance are on the active roster with Drew Forbes on injured reserve for the season. Froholdt joins David Moore and Tristen Hoge on the practice squad.

    READ MORE: 5 Biggest Reasons Browns Offense has Failed in 2021

    Browns Place Jack Conklin on IR, Re-Sign Joe Jackson, Hjalte Froholdt to Practice Squad

