Browns' Jerry Jeudy criticizes himself after tough loss to Lions
The Cleveland Browns lost yet another game in 2025.
After four weeks of play, the team sits 1-3 and has shown immense struggles to start the season. Unfortunately for the defense, more often than not it has been the offense letting them down with mistake after mistake.
On Sunday, the team's most recent defeat came against the Detriot Lions, 34-10. The offense, led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, was beyond poor. Flacco entered the game with the worst passer rating in the league and the worst touchdown to interception ratio. Both marks continued the downward trend as he recorded a 39.3 rating and threw two picks to no touchdowns.
However, the Browns did have a glaring issue outside of Flacco in Sunday's loss: guys were just dropping the ball.
One wideout in particular, Jerry Jeudy, was extremely frustrated with his performance after the game and sounded off on his personal hiccups.
He finished the game with three receptions on nine targets, good enough for 48 yards. In the fourth quarter of play, he could have added on another massive play, but dropped it and was visibly frustrated.
“That (expletive) got me hot," Jeudy said. "I gotta make that damn play, bro. It’s a big time play, I got to catch that (expletive). I catch them (expletive) every day in practice. That would have been a big play. I have to make those (expletive) plays.”
While the drop he had is certainly not something to ignore, that type of passion he showed after the game is what Cleveland needs. In a world where the offense currently looks slow and sluggish, with very little fire or passion, having a player like Jeudy can spark the young guys to be better.
The offensive unit for the Browns is averaging a measly 13.3 points per game, with a passing attack that has a 40-year-old quarterback at the helm that has thrown just two touchdowns to six interceptions.
Jeudy could easily be throwing in the towel at this point of the season as he is on pace to have one of his lowest receiving seasons of his career, however, he instead if taking accountability and showing that he knows he has to be better. Currently, he is averaging 45.5 yards per game and a 43.3% catch rate which are both the lowest marks in his six-year career.
He has been targeted 30 times making 13 catches for 182 total yards through four weeks this campaign.
Last season, he put together one of the best years of his career.
He was named to his first Pro Bowl with a combination of Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston throwing him the football. He caught 90 balls for 1,229 yards and four trips to the endzone.
While the offense certainly does not have its cornerstone under center this season, head coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to see if rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders are ready for the challenge.
“Obviously, when we struggle like we did on offense, I understand the question. But that’s not our focus,” Stefanski said.
As the wideouts get less and less help from the quarterback position, Stefanski and the front office might have to start making that issue their focus. If not, the talented Jeudy and impressive tight ends, David Njoku and Harrold Fannin Jr., might start to make their qualms more public.