Browns' Kevin Stefanski identifies major challenge vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 as both teams try to erase their poor performances from earlier in the season.
Even though the Dolphins come into the game with an identical 1-5 record with the Browns, head coach Kevin Stefanski foresees a big challenge for Cleveland going into the game.
"They’re a team that presents a lot of challenges to you schematically, from a personnel standpoint as well, a ton of respect for what they do down there schematically," Stefanski said.
"Offensively, it’s built on speed, tons of shifts and motions – a huge challenge to slow that offense down. Defensively, they can do a lot in the pressure game and the coverage game, really keep you on your toes in terms of changing the look. Really good players on all three levels of the defense. Special teams, speed, fast returners, but really well coached group that I have a ton of respect for. We have to play our best, so we’re going to focus on our preparation, focus on how we work this week to go play our best on Sunday."
Browns have tough task vs. Dolphins
Something that stands out with the Dolphins in particular is their speed as they boast some of the fastest players in the league on both sides of the football.
"Speed is something that defenses respond to," Stefanski said, "and the more ways you can get the ball in the hands of guys that can go. I think that’s the important piece of playmakers, is getting the ball where they can put the foot in the ground and get vertical and make yards. And with speed, when you block things cleanly, it can really be an explosive swing.”
One player that will be tough for the Browns to stop is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who has 390 yards and three touchdowns so far this season for Miami.
"They can turn and hand it to him," Stefanski said of Achane.
"And whether it’s wide zone, or gap schemes, toss schemes, they can line him up at receiver and throw it to him, they can throw screens to him. He’s…in a lot of ways, can line up everywhere. I know he’s a running back by nature, but he can line up anywhere that can get him the ball to him in anyway.”
If the Browns can find a way to limit Achane and keep his speed from burning the Browns, the defense should have a chance to help the team pull out a win.