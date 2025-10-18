Browns legend shares concerning take about Cleveland's locker room culture
Its no question that the Cleveland Browns are not in a favorable spot.
The team is 1-5 to start the 2025 campaign, they have a pitiful offense that is built around a rookie quarterback and the front office has the current finances in the trash ever since they made a blockbuster trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
However, when all hope is lost, it comes down to the players and coaches on the field.
Do they have the drive? Is the locker room rallying around one another? Does the coaching staff believe in what they are building?
Just this past weekend, the Browns fell to in-division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-9, in disappointing fashion. Understandably, the players on the current roster spoke to the media after the game with frustrations and dejected beliefs.
But its not just the guys that still suit up on game days, others that used to be out there on Sundays feel similar emotions.
On the BIGPLAY Sports Network's "The Top Dawgs Show," former return specialist Josh Cribbs spoke to the ongoing issues surrounding the organization.
"When your players are giving it their all, and we can't win, we don't have the right players," Cribbs said.
Its not like the Browns are lacking talent, that's for sure.
Yes, the team is young, but it can be developed into one of the top teams in the division. They had an incredible draft this past offseason, with multiple young players who are already making an impact as starters or second-string position players.
Second-rounder Quinshon Judkins has been one of the bright spots. He has 84 carries for 383 yards and two touchdowns, while Carson Schwesinger has also had a major impact after being taken in the second round. He has a team-high 52 tackles, three for a loss and two quarterback hits.
Other notable draftees include tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who leads the team in receptions with 28 to go along with 254 yards and a touchdown. Mason Graham, a first-rounder, also has had a big impact in his first year with the organization. He has 14 tackles, one for a loss and 0.5 sacks.
The team also gave the reigns of the offense over to rookie Dillon Gabriel after shipping veteran signal caller Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel, a third-round selection, has been okay with 430 yards and three touchdowns.
But, it isn't just the youngsters.
The team still has the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, multiple Pro Bowlers and a core on the defense that has been together for many years. The defense also just added cornerback Tyson Campbell from Jacksonville and linebacker Devin Bush in free agency. Both have been great since joining Cleveland.
This isn't a team that should have just one win on the season, plain and simple. They have the talent.
So what's the issue? That's the question no one seems to know the answer to.
Cribbs wants to see if it is a culture problem, or a player problem.
And the rest of Cleveland sits here waiting to know too.