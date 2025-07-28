Browns Linked to Potential Quarterback Trade With Colts
The 2025 NFL Training Camp period is in full-swing, which means the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation remains a hot topic around the league.
Bleacher Reports' Kristopher Knox recently wrote about multiple quarterbacks that could be traded before week one, with Browns' Kenny Pickett being one of the names floated around.
"[Joe] Flacco has already proven himself in Kevin Stefanski's offense, having helped the Browns reach the playoffs as a late-season addition in 2023," Knox wrote. "He's probably the top bridge option if the Browns go with a veteran in Week 1. [Dillon] Gabriel and [Shedeur] Sanders are both rookies who probably have more long-term potential. Cleveland appears open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the active roster. However, teams typically only keep three, and it would behoove other QB-needy teams to see if Pickett is available now."
With the current landscape of the Browns' quarterback room, the former 2022 first-round pick may be the odd man out of the bunch. Cleveland acquired Pickett this offseason via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but with Flacco's experience in the system and two rookie quarterbacks on the roster, Pickett may not have an edge heading into the season.
Knox would then go on to list two teams that could be interested in Pickett, with the Indianapolis Colts being a fit.
"The Saints, who hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their head coach, should consider adding Pickett to their QB competition," Knox wrote. "So should the Colts, who employ former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their head coach."
While New Orleans may not be in the market to add an additional quarterback, Indianapolis would be an intriguing destination for Pickett. The 27-year-old would enter into a quarterback room with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, who are currently battling it out for the starting position for the Colts ahead of the 2025 season.
