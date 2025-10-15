Browns make roster moves ahead of upcoming game against Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns are searching for answers.
The strugglesome organization has started the 2025 season with a pitiful 1-5 record. They fell in the most recent game of the 2025 season, 23-9, to in-division-rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's obvious the team is attempting to search for answers amid the bumps and potentially find a diamond in the rough.
On Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Browns announced the signing of cornerback Tre Avery to the active roster from the team's practice squad.
In addition to Avery, the team decided to fill the newly opened holes on the practice squad with linebacker Eugene Asante and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr.
Earlier this week, the Browns released tackle Thayer Munford Jr. and due to the practice squad moves, released another in tackle Joshua Miles. In addition to these handful of moves, the team placed wide receiver David Bell on the reserve/retired list.
Each of these position groups being addressed by the front office are areas of the teams that are struggling immensely. The offensive line group has been injury-riddled and banged up, the defense is going through changes and the wide receiver room is already depleted enough.
The signing of Avery is expected to help bring a bit of extra depth to the cornerback room. He is currently in his fourth season in the league, originally playing with the Tennessee Titans prior to his time with Cleveland.
This season, Avery has appeared in three games for the Browns but has only really been utilized on the special teams side of things. There, he has recorded five special teams tackles.
The two practice squad additions in Asante and Barrow are in their first professional seasons. The linebacker Asante joins the Browns out of Auburn University, while Barrow Jr. brings his talents from the University of Miami.
With Auburn, Asante made 134 tackles, 13 for a loss and 7.5 sacks across three seasons. He also recovered two fumbles and recorded two pass deflects. While in Miami, Barrow Jr. was a staple on the defense playing in 13 games, bringing in 30 tackles, eight for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
Outside of these plentiful changes, last week the Browns the front office made two trades. They sent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinatti Bengals for a sixth-round draft pick and cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell.
So far, the moves the team has made this season haven't had too big of an impact on the current roster.
Campbell made five tackles and recorded two pass deflects in his debut with the team this past Sunday against the Steelers.
The hope is that these changes the Browns keep making can eventually result in the team finding its second win of the season. Because as of now, its just a lake full of disappointment on the north side of Huntington Bank Field.