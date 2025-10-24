Jerry Jeudy supports Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel despite slow start
Dillon Gabriel has been okay since taking over as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.
Not great, not bad, but serviceable.
On Sunday, Oct. 19, the Browns took on the Miami Dolphins in picture-perfect Cleveland weather. The Browns were able to dominate on the defensive end, forcing four turnovers in the 31-6 finish. Gabriel tossed for 116 yards on 13-of-18 through the air. He threw no touchdown passes but also did not turn over the ball.
The former third-round draft pick out of Oregon in the 2025 NFL Draft certainly has some room to grow; however, he is getting the support of his teammates.
"Every game he's just gaining confidence, understanding the speed of the game, knowing where to go with the ball and recognizing coverages," wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. "I feel like he's just getting better each week, and that's what we need from him."
Jeudy has hauled in 257 yards on 22 receptions this season. His catching percentage at 42.3 is the lowest of his career, marking a slight decline. Last season the 26-year-old caught a career-high 90 passes, taking them for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged almost 75 yards a game receiving.
Prior to the game at home against the Dolphins, the rookie quarterback Gabriel was forced into tough situations. He was named the starting quarterback ahead of the Browns' international game in London against the Minnesota Vikings and then after that was told to lead the team to an upset over a division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
Those are tough games for a seasoned veteran to play in, yet alone a first-year play-caller.
"Any formula you find a way to win is important," Gabriel said. "But I think whenever you can be versatile in finding ways to win, regardless of how that shakes out, (you do) whatever it takes."
Since getting drafted in April, he has welcomed every challenge that has come his way. He was initially behind now-Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett and now-Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, all while battling against rookie Shedeur Sanders in the depth chart.
However, he's weathered the storm, and the players and coaching staff have trusted not only his play on the field to get the job done, but also his leadership.
"From the second he's been here, he's been working very hard, very intelligent young man," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after naming him the starting quarterback. "He's done a nice job throughout practice, and this whole season he's been learning how to get yourself ready, and understand the rhythm of an NFL week, and what that looks like as a backup. And obviously, now feel like he's ready to start."
Gabriel currently has 546 yards and three touchdowns to go alongside a 59.8 completion percentage. His average of 5.1 yards per attempt definitely has room to grow.
Fortunately, the young quarterback is well aware of his strengths and weaknesses, wanting to see growth through learning.
"There's still a lot for me to learn, and I hope I never stop learning," Gabriel said. "I want to continue to learn and get better, and that's what I would say. But like I said, it's day by day. It's week by week. You're going to continue to grow, and you want to keep that going in a positive direction."
The Browns and Patriots will meet up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 26, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.