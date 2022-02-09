Skip to main content
Browns Myles Garrett to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett will be playing in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When Myles Garrett isn’t getting after the opposing quarterback, one of the many things he likes to do is play basketball. A quick YouTube search will lead you to videos of Garrett throwing down dunks and knocking down shots. This is why it comes as no surprise that Garrett will be playing in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

The game is being played in Cleveland, so it makes sense for the best athlete in the city to take part. Garrett is among a few Cleveland faces that will play in the game.

Machine Gun Kelly will play in the game, as will Justin Bibb, the mayor of Cleveland.

Read More

This game will kick-off All-Star weekend in Cleveland. The celebrity game will be played on Friday, Feb. 15. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. on ESPN, or possibly attend if you are in the Cleveland area.

For the time being Garrett is going to get some basketball run in the NFL offseason. Surely this will be a relaxed, pick-up kind of game. Browns front office and coaches wouldn’t want him participating in anything more.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
