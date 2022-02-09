Browns Myles Garrett to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

When Myles Garrett isn’t getting after the opposing quarterback, one of the many things he likes to do is play basketball. A quick YouTube search will lead you to videos of Garrett throwing down dunks and knocking down shots. This is why it comes as no surprise that Garrett will be playing in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

The game is being played in Cleveland, so it makes sense for the best athlete in the city to take part. Garrett is among a few Cleveland faces that will play in the game.

Machine Gun Kelly will play in the game, as will Justin Bibb, the mayor of Cleveland.

This game will kick-off All-Star weekend in Cleveland. The celebrity game will be played on Friday, Feb. 15. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. on ESPN, or possibly attend if you are in the Cleveland area.

For the time being Garrett is going to get some basketball run in the NFL offseason. Surely this will be a relaxed, pick-up kind of game. Browns front office and coaches wouldn’t want him participating in anything more.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!