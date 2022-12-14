Browns Sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to Active Roster, Add Two to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns promoted linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster, then added another linebacker to the practice speed and another wide receiver with speed.

The Cleveland Browns have signed Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. Carter has appeared in three games for the Browns this season.

The fifth-year linebacker takes the place of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season. A 6'2" 225 linebacker, he will provide depth at the WILL and be able to contribute on special teams.

The Browns also added two players to their practice squad; Storey Jackson and Marquez Stevenson. Jackson is a linebacker with similar physical dimensions as Carter and JOK. Jackson is still in his rookie year, an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University.

Marquez Stevenson is a second-year wide receiver of the University of Houston. The interest is in his physical talent. His speed is good, running a 4.48 coming out of Houston. His agility and body control are more impressive. Stevenson operated as someone who could stretch the field. In his last full season for the Cougars in 2019, he led the team in receiving yards, averaging 17.44 yards per reception.

Stevenson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in five games for Bills, operating as a returner on both kicks and punts.

The addition of Stevenson follows Anthony Schwartz being put on injured reserve. The team also added Jaelon Darden, claiming hm off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They all have speed, something the Browns clearly want more of to complement what they already have in Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell at the position.