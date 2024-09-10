Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Not Expected To End Up On Commissioner's Exempt List
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't expected to end up on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List in the aftermath of a new civil suit being filed against him.
Per a statement from a league spokesman, the NFL has opened up a review of the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy. Because there are no formal charges being brought against Watson though, and the case is just civil in nature at this point, the Commissioner's Exempt List is not in play at the moment.
There is precedence for situations of this nature to not result in a player being placed on the list. Back in 2019 was facing a civil dispute involving his former trainer Britney Taylor, who in a lawsuit accused the wide receiver of sexually assaulting her. Brown was not placed on the exempt list while the situation was being playing out and the two parties eventually resolved the case via a settlement.
Similarly, Watson was not placed on the exempt list back in 2022 while he worked to settle 22 civil lawsuits brought against him accusing sexual misconduct. At the time, Roger Goodell explained that once the cases were resolved from a criminal standpoint without charges being brought against Watson, that he would no longer qualify for being placed on the list.
A violation of the personal conduct policy was still in play from the league regarding the outstanding civil suits though. Ultimately, as Browns fans remember all too well, Watson wound up being handed an 11-game suspension to begin the 2022 campaign.
This new civil suit accuses the 28-year-old QB of sexual assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, court records in Houston show. The details are pretty disturbing as Watson allegedly exposed himself to his accuser prior to a date back in 2020 and attempted to coerce her into giving him a massage his buttocks.
The suit goes on to describe how things allegedly escalated from there, with Watson forcing himself onto the Jane Doe unwillingly, by partially disrobing her and penetrating her sexually.
While the NFL has acknowledged that they are looking into the situation, the Browns have remained radio silent for now. There is some belief, as raised by Pro Football Network's Mike Florio, that this new lawsuit could potentially provide the Browns with an out from his contract if it leads to a suspension and was no disclosed to the team in writing prior to signing the deal.
The full extent to which Cleveland has flexibility to follow through on that is still unclear, but is expected to come to light as the process plays out. There's no telling how long the NFL's review into the incident will take, as it's apparently just getting started.