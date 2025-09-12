Browns quarterback coach gives update on Shedeur Sanders scout team status
The Cleveland Browns are still getting some money’s worth out of rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.
While Sanders is not starting at quarterback for the team on Sunday quite yet, he is still getting action in a Browns uniform.
According to Browns quarterback coach Billy Musgrave, all of the backup quarterbacks, including Sanders, second-string Dillion Gabriel and Bailey Zappe are getting scout team reps throughout the week.
“We’re doing some things to replicate Baltimore’s quarterback Lamar (Jackson) this week with all three guys to really give the defense a good look,” Musgrave said. “Being a scout team quarterback, you’re working on your own craft but really it’s an art form to replicate the opponent so the defense can be ready to do their thing on Sunday.”
Musgrave understands that using three different quarterbacks on the scout team is unorthodox, but actually is giving Cleveland’s defense the best possible look at their opponent each week.
“It’s a little bit different and it’s exciting because those guys do take pride in getting the defense ready,” Musgrave said. “They want to do a good job replicating the opponent’s offense and at the same time, they want to try and relate any play that they get to our gameplan too so they can feel like they can get a little bit of double duty there.”
Cleveland’s entire quarterback situation has been unorthodox, from bringing in starting quarterback Joe Flacco as a free agent, trading Kenny Pickett twice and drafting two rookies, this room has had no shortage of drama.
On top of it all, most fans are eager to see Sanders, who was a highly-touted quarterback leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft before his slide to No. 144. In his preseason debut, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback carved up the Carolina Panthers for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Earlier this week, there were rumors online that Sanders was not even getting scout teams reps and that he was just “literally just watching everyone play.” At least Musgrave was able to stomp out those rumors this week and give fans a little bit of hope that Sanders is continuing to develop behind the scenes while helping the defense prepare.
Sanders is currently third on Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart behind Flacco and Gabriel. Zappe rounds out the room on the practice squad.
Besides a few dropped passes that led to interceptions during Week 1’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Flacco’s performance was acceptable. Gabriel was drafted 50 slots before Sanders and put together a better, more consistent preseason so he won the backup job.
Before the season started, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Sanders is unlikely to play at all during his rookie season with the Browns. Of course, that’s because Flacco and Gabriel are ahead of him and most teams do not go through three starting quarterbacks in one season.
But for now, Sanders will be helping Cleveland’s defense prepare for their matchup every week. The Browns travel to Baltimore where Flacco will start against his former team and the quarterback that replaced him, Jackson, in 2018.
“The quarterbacks are trying to do their best,” Musgrave said.