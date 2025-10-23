Browns rookie linebacker could be pacing to win Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been spectacular through the first seven games of the season, and a first-year linebacker having a historic start to his career has played no small part in that success.
Carson Schwesinger, the Browns second round draft pick, has been making plays all over the field this year. He has 59 tackles on the season so far, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
In fact, he’s just the third rookie since 2008 to have numbers like that in the first seven games of a career. The other two were Brian Cushing in 2009 and Shaquille Leonard in 2018. Both players won Defensive Rookie of the Year that year, setting Schwesinger up to follow the same steps.
The Browns took Schwesinger in the 33rd overall out of UCLA. During training camp and throughout the preseason, he proved to be an elite talent and a leader of the unit. He earned the green-dot, signifying him as the play-caller for the defense.
During the offseason, star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was ruled out for the season with a neck injury he sustained last year. Owusu-Koramoah’s career has been in jeopardy ever since, with some reports saying he’ll never be able to return to the NFL. While he would still be a major improvement to the defense, Schwesinger has kept the linebackers playing at an elite level without him.
Schwesinger got some high praise from his defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during press conferences this week.
“He’s had a couple opportunities where he’s taken a look away and the quarterback has gotten sacked because of what he did or he’s gone somewhere else. It’s just a matter of time before that shows,” Schwartz said. “That’s just a part of his game. We’ve seen him rush, we’ve seen him play on the perimeter, we’ve seen him play physically on the inside, we’ve seen him be productive on the stat sheet, we’ve seen him lead the group as far as play call and communication.”
In the Browns’ most recent game, a 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, the defense played a huge role. Schwesinger led the team with seven total tackles and a TFL. He also showed off his strength, stonewalling De’Von Achane and slamming him to the ground.
Schwesinger will be looking for a strong back half of the season to try and win the first major award of his career. He currently is third in Rookie of the Year odds, only trailing Jihaad Campbell and Abdul Carter.
Whether he wins it or not, Schwesinger is in some elite company to start his career. The Browns found their defensive leader for the future, and the defense should keep playing at a high level because of it.