Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah provides inspiring update on social media
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been one of the top rising stars in the NFL since entering the league in 2021.
The 52nd overall draft pick by the Cleveland Browns recorded the first sack of his professional career just three weeks into the 2021 campaign, taking down Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
From that day forward, it was full steam ahead for the Notre Dame graduate.
However, his promising career as one of the defensive leaders for the Browns came to a halting stop in Week 8 of the 2025 season.
Against the Baltimore Ravens in late October, Owusu-Koramoah collided with running back Derrick Henry, where he suffered a neck injury. The many fans in attendance looked on as he was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
This injury didn't fade away quickly, as he would eventually be put on the reserve/PUP list heading into 2025.
On Tuesday evening, JOK released an update on his current status.
"Long ago, the people watched a star. One night the star seemed to have vanished from the sky. So night after night they looked, wondering if its light had died forever," Owusu-Koramoah posted on TikTok. "What they did not know was that the star had not ended — it was preparing for a transformation. When it returned, it did not shine the same: it blazed with a radiance that marked the heavens. So too are some men who are out when the season begins. Their light is not lost — it is only preparing to burn brighter when his appointed time comes."
While this post is certainly promising for his health and road to being back on the football field, it also builds excitement for what he is preparing to bring the fans of Cleveland.
"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a press release.
Fortunately, his road to recovery has not experienced many public road bumps. Throughout the 2024 offseason, he continued to rehab and is looking to make a return at the conclusion of the current campaign.
Owusu-Koramoah has played with such a flash of speed and eye of control over the course of the past four seasons.
In 2023, he was named a Pro Bowler with a career-best 101 tackles, 20 for a loss, five quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. He also made his mark in the passing game as he took home interceptions in back-to-back games against the Bears and Houston Texans in early December.
He was on pace to continue that upward trajectory in 2024 before suffering his injury.
He had 61 tackles, 10 for a loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks and one interception in just eight games.
While the injury will certainly push him back a step due to the inability to play in a game for almost two years, with the heart and dedication Owusu-Koramoah plays with, he could potentially be right back to elite form in no time.