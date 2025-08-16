Browns Rookie Standouts Among Preseason Inactives vs. Eagles
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in their preseason Week 2 matchup. Unfortunately, they may not be able to take much away from this game, considering the sheer amount of absences they'll have between injuries, rest, and team precautions.
In their first clash against the Carolina Panthers, the Browns got an extended first look at fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders, who was named the starting quarterback with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries and Joe Flacco held out as an 18-year veteran. He impressed in his opportunity, throwing for 138 yards on 14-of-23 completion, including two touchdowns.
He won't get the chance to build on his first preseason performance, though, as he'll be out against Philadelphia after suffering an oblique sprain in training camp practice. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has named Dillon Gabriel the starter instead, with Pickett still not ready for game action. Sanders isn't the only prominent rookie who won't be available for the Browns, though.
Several marquee rookies out for the Browns against the Eagles in preseason Week 2
While Shedeur Sanders still has plenty to prove, the Cleveland Browns don't want to risk him aggravating his shoulder sprain. Several other players will also be held out against the Philadelphia Eagles, some with their own injuries and others for precautionary reasons.
Among the listed inactives are a few notable rookies who have impressed so far in training camp and the preseason. Cleveland's fifth-overall pick, defensive tackle Mason Graham, will be sidelined. He didn't put up many counting stats in his first outing against the Carolina Panthers, but demonstrated his ability to fill gaps and command double teams from opposing offensive lines.
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, drafted in the second round out of UCLA, has steadily strung together good reps throughout training camp. It seems that the Browns and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski have seen all they need from him in the preseason, as he's also out against the Eagles.
Joining Graham and Schwesinger on the sidelines is tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who put up one of the greatest receiving seasons in NCAA history at Bowling Green. He projects to give the Browns another consistent threat in the passing game alongside fellow TE David Njoku and wideout Jerry Jeudy.
Perhaps the most notable exclusion among the rookies is running back Dylan Sampson. He was picked in the fourth round by Cleveland and wasn't even the team's first RB selection. However, with Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins unavailable due to legal issues, Sampson has gained favor with the Browns' coaching staff and could be their starter come season kickoff.