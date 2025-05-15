Cleveland Browns Rookie Receives Head-Turning Future Prediction
The Cleveland Browns' air game is going to be a huge question mark for them going into next season. They didn't exactly have a group of pass-catchers that struck fear into the hearts of their opponents last year, and have done little to change that this offseason.
Despite their relatively vacant wide receiver room, the Browns elected not to take a wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, they came away with two different running backs and two different quarterbacks. While they didn't take a receiver, they did add a new target for Joe Flacco (or Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel... or Shadeur Sanders) in the draft. In the third round, with the 67th-overall pick, the Browns selected Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green.
He was the sixth tight end off the board, after Colston Loveland (10), Tyler Warren (14), Mason Taylor (42), Terrance Ferguson (46), and Elijah Arroyo (50), but he has a legitimate claim to be the best receiving one from the class. He didn't just lead those six in catches and yards, he didn't even just lead all tight ends — he led the entire country in those categories with 117 receptions for 1555 yards.
His abilities in the passing game, particularly his penchant for extending plays after the catch, make him a perfect fit for this Browns' offense that's desperate for reliable weapons. Fox Sports' Ben Arthur believes that he could become an NFL star in Cleveland:
"Fannin had a historic 2024 campaign at Bowling Green, breaking the FBS records for tight ends in receiving yards, receptions, receiving yards per game, and receptions per game. A gifted receiver, Fannin has great run-after-the-catch ability that should translate to the NFL level, despite the fact that he’s not the most graceful athlete. At just 20 years old, his best football appears to be ahead of him."
Considering their lack of depth, Fannin Jr. should find plenty of opportunity with the Browns, even with David Njoku slotting in at TE1. Cleveland will need all of the receiving talent they can muster to make life easy on whoever they put under center throughout the season. Look for them to regularly run dual tight end looks to maximize their personnel, with Fannin set to be one of their most dangerous pass-catchers next season.