Browns' Shedeur Sanders Makes Major New Purchase After NFL Contract
Just a few weeks ago, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders joked to the media that he wouldn't attempt to buy his signature No. 2 jersey from receiver DeAndre Carter because his signing bonus was too small. It seems like the rookie passer has already changed his perspective on how to spend his rookie contract.
In a video posted to Deion Sanders Jr.'s "Well Off Media" YouTube channel on Sunday night, the eldest Sanders brother showed a custom Rolls-Royce being delivered to the family's Texas estate. As the car backed off the transportation truck and into the driveway, Shedeur Sanders saw his new ride for the first time on a video call with his brother.
"That's a winning car," Sanders said.
While the exact value of the car is unknown, a base model Rolls-Royce Phantom is estimated to be worth roughly half a million dollars. The Browns signed Sanders to a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal on May 19, giving the rookie an annual salary of $1.16 million with a $447,000 signing bonus. Using those figures alone, Sanders' new car would account for a significant chunk of his first NFL contract, but the highly-touted rookie could certainly make much more in sponsorships and other ventures.
Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, picking the former Colorado quarterback at No. 144 overall. He was once projected to be taken as high as No. 2 overall, which would've landed him a contract worth roughly $46.5 million over four years.
Instead, the Browns snatched Sanders up at almost $42 million cheaper. It's a great bargain for Cleveland, but the Rolls-Royce might be Sanders' last major purchase for a while.