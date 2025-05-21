Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Eye-Opening Take for Rookie Season
While Day 3 of the NFL Draft has unearthed countless diamonds in the rough and produced starters around the league, the path to stardom is often much more difficult than that of a first or second-round pick.
From 2000 to 2019, 118 quarterbacks were drafted in the fifth, sixth or seventh rounds. Just five of those passers ended up starting four or more years in the NFL, a success rate of 4.24%. Cleveland Browns fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders will be looking to break that trend and bring stability under center to Northeast Ohio.
Sanders is competing for the starting job with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, as well as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. According to Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson, the former Colorado QB has the chance to start early in the orange and brown.
"On the field, Sanders has shown high-level accuracy and anticipation during the rookie minicamp seven-on-seven throwing drills," Parson said. "He is getting the ball out with precision and shows good placement. Who the Browns' franchise QB will be is unknown, but Sanders has the most passing skill and potential on their roster to earn that title."
Parson included Sanders among a group of five Day 3 picks that were most likely to make an immediate impact with their respective teams. The Browns rookie was joined by Chiefs receiver Jalen Royals, Giants running back Cam Skattebo, Panthers receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and Bears running back Kyle Monangai.
Sanders has already electrified the Browns' fanbase, becoming one of the best-selling rookie jerseys in the NFL and generating excitement after a disappointing 3-14 campaign. Time will tell whether Sanders' on-field play matches the hype, but the rookie passer has a clear path to starting if he plays well enough in training camp.
"The majority of Day 3 picks don't get the opportunity to take a prominent role in year one," Parson said. "Sanders is not a typical fifth-round pick and could become an immediate starter and impact player."