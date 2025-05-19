Cleveland Browns Officially Make Major Shedeur Sanders Move
The Cleveland Browns were shockingly able to land Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, actually trading up to acquire him on the final day of the event late last month.
Sanders was expected by most to be a first-round pick, as he was widely viewed as the second-best quarterback in the class behind Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.
However, the Colorado Buffaloes superstar somehow slid all the way to Day 3, and the Browns — who had already selected Oregon signal-caller Dillon Gabriel in the third round — were able to nab him.
Well, Cleveland has now made him an official member of its roster, as the Browns have agreed to a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the 23-year-old, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Remember: because Sanders was not a first-round selection, his rookie deal does not come with a fifth-year option, so his current contract will expire after 2028.
Now, Sanders will have to compete for a starting role in Cleveland, which houses three other healthy quarterbacks on its roster.
The Browns added veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason before swiping Gabriel and Sanders in the draft, and you have to figure that one of the two former signal-callers will have the inside track to win the starting job.
That being said, regardless of who opens Week 1 under center in Cleveland, Sanders will definitely have a chance to see the field at some point in 2025.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' QB Trade Rumors Take Intriguing Turn
MORE: Browns Already Send Serious Warning to Surprising Draft Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns' New QB Update Will Probably Surprise You
MORE: Insider Drops Major Injury Update on Browns' Key Offensive Piece
MORE: Browns' Shedeur Sanders Receives Stern Message from Travis Hunter