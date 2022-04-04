Skip to main content

Browns signing former Green Bay Packers punter

Cleveland Browns are signing Corey Bojorquez, who previously played in Green Bay.

Cleveland Browns announced they have signed punter Corey Bojorquez, who previously played in Green Bay with the Packers for a year. Punter was a glaring hole for the Browns, so this move makes a ton of obvious sense.

Prior to his time in Green Bay, Bojorquez spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. One thing can be said right away, Bojorquez has punted in cold weather cities a ton.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL in punting with an average of 50.8 yards a punt — he punted the ball 41 times that season.

This past season with the Packers, Bojorquez punted the ball 46.5 yards a punt. The former Packers punter launched an 82 yard punt into the air last season.

Bojorquez is 25-years old and hails from California. He played his college ball at New Mexico.

Dustin Colquitt handled the punting duties for Cleveland last year and his average was just over 41 yards per. Bringing in a leg like Bojorquez looks to be a significant upgrade for the team.

Cleveland hopes to improve their special teams play in 2022, this is a step in the right direction for that to happen.

