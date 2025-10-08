Cleveland Browns provide injury update ahead of matchup with Pittsburgh Steelers
Injuries have always been a major part of the picture in 2025 for the Cleveland Browns.
In previous weeks, the injury report featured offensive tackle Jack Conklin, defensive back Greg Newsome II and many other fairly important pieces to the roster. However, this week, the team fortunately doesn't seem to be as banged up as it has been in recent reports that have been released.
On Wednesday, Oct. 8, ahead of the Browns' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was reported that defensive tackle Shelby Harris was the only player who was not expected to practice.
The 34-year-old is dealing with a knee injury according to ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi.
Harris has actually played a big role on the defensive line and special teams this season.
Just a few weeks ago, against the Green Bay Packers, Harris got his hand on a field goal attempt from kicker Brandon McManus that would have been the game-winner, blocking the kick and setting up the Browns to win the game.
Through five games, the three-year Cleveland Brown has seven total tackles, two for a loss, one pass deflection, one QB hit and one blocked field goal.
While his injury news is certainly going to be a hit to both the defensive and special teams sides of the ball, having no one else out for practice is important. The Browns recently traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and opted to move to rookie Dillon Gabriel to be the team's signal caller. Moving forward, they need to have a healthy and locked-in roster in hopes of setting the former Oregon Duck up for success.
Outside of Gabriel, the team has multiple other rookies that are trying to get adapted to the NFL game. On the offensive end, the team has looked to running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and wideout Isaiah Bond. Defensively, defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger have been major, young staples on the team.
Prior to his injury, Harris had actually taken time to lean into the rookie additions to the team and build a strong bond with them this season.
"I just think it's cool because you got to think, I got a daughter about to go to college and these dudes just got out of college," Harris said. "It's a full circle moment. But I embrace it, though. They keep me young. I love it because I hear music I don't hear all the time, and it's just little things like that where you appreciate what the young players can bring to the table. I just think that everybody brings something a little bit unique and a little bit different and it's all welcomed."
Hopefully, the veteran defensive lineman can suit up for Cleveland in their rival matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
With Pittsburgh sitting first in the division, the Browns will need everyone on hand to try and pull off an upset as they sit 1-4 on the year.
Cleveland and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.