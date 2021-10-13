8 Players Not Practicing for Browns Wednesday, None of Which are Corners

As the Cleveland Browns start their practice preparation for the Arizona Cardinals, they will be without eight players when they take the practice field on Wednesday. The good news is that there are a few players returning and none of the players that are out play corner.

The Cleveland Browns will be without a total of eight players on their active roster for their practice Wednesday ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. That's a day after the Browns placed OT Chris Hubbard, DB M.J. Stewart and FB Andy Janovich on injured the reserve.

The eight players and the issue keeping them out of practice.

RB Nick Chubb (calf)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee)

OT Jack Conklin (knee)

DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle)

RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee)

DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee)

TE David Njoku (knee)

LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen)

C J.C. Tretter (knee)

The first thing that stands out is the Browns will be without their top three defensive ends. Jadeveon Clowney was unable to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, which had a major impact, so they need these guys to get healthy.

The Browns put DE Joe Jackson back on the active roster, so along with Ifeadi Odenigbo as well as practice squad players Porter Gustin and Curtis Weaver will get get reps in an effort to prove they can contribute on Sunday if needed.

The second thing that stands out is who isn't on this list.

Not a single corner is on this list, which means that even if they are limited, corners Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill and A.J. Green will all practice in some form.

Ward and Williams both had MRIs this week, which appear to have gone well enough to enable them to keep practicing. Newsome is still working back from a calf injury while both Hill and Green spent time in the blue medical tent against the Chargers.

Jedrick Wills is also practicing. The last few weeks battling an ankle injury, Wills has been held out both Wednesday and Thursday, then returning Friday and then playing in the game. Perhaps the game off did Wills good and his ankle is improving, which would be welcome news.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith's injury is curious simply because he only played three snaps in the game. Perhaps he sustained the injury in one of them, which is why he was held out the rest of the game.

Fellow linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah appears to be fine after suffering a throat contusion. He got whacked on the first drive of the game where he thinks he took a helmet. JOK was surprised it required a trip to the hospital, even as a precaution.

Chubb and Hunt being out doesn't seem like a major deal. Those may be injuries they are dealing with but it at least feels more like a rest day than necessarily a major concern for the week. D'Ernest Johnson will get a heavy load of practice reps at least on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Odell Beckham Jr. Only a Problem if We Make Him One