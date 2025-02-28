Cam Ward Gives Major Praise to Browns as Potential Draft Fit
A very tough decision awaits the Cleveland Browns in a little less than two months when they're on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick.
At the top of the list of players they'll consider are quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami. Both players have different traits that would make them intriguing to Cleveland.
To this point in the offseason there's been a lot of smoke connecting the Browns to Sanders. Speaking at the NFL Combine on Friday, though, Ward had his first opportunity to talk about a potential pairing with Cleveland. From his perspective, the Browns are a good fit.
"It went real good being able to meet with the GM (Andrew Berry), finally meet the quarterback coach (Bill Musgrave) in person, the OC (Tommy Rees) as well," said Ward of his meeting with the Browns brass in Indianapolis. "They do unbelievable job on offense getting people open. They’ve got an unbelievable offensive line. Jerry Jeudy's one of the best receivers in the league, so if I'm hoping to go there, I know it'll work out good."
Throughout the pre-draft process, much has been made about the Browns mentioning "decision-making" as the number one trait they look for in a potential franchise QB. That's left many fans and analysts connecting the dots on Sanders being Cleveland's top target.
Ward, however, brings plenty of translatable qualities to the NFL in his own right.
"I think my best trait is winning from the pocket," Ward said. "I got better at that over my years of college, and at the end of the day as a quarterback, you can't rely on scramble drill and having to win out of structure because if you can't win in the pocket you’ll never be successful."
That's a statement that should leave Browns fans, coaches and scouts all hot and bothered.
Ward has been touted as an athletic QB who "holds the ball too long," ends up operating outside the pocket and takes more risks. There's some fairness to that evaluation, but the tape also shows plenty of moments where Ward thrives from the pocket.
The big question for Ward in terms of where he'll be drafted comes down to whether or not team scouts believe he can do that consistently enough. Even if they don't, Ward is oozing with confidence. In his eyes, he's the top QB in the class.
"The tape says everything I believe and I'm honest to that," the Miami star said. "But I think just what separates me from everybody is the way I approach it, the mindset that I have going onto the field each-and-every game and I mean coming from my journey, not a lot of people can do that and so I just think it shows the work that I'm willing to put in whether I go first round or second round. At the end of the day, that draft pick don't mean nothing. It's all about establishing yourself once you get the opportunity."
Both Berry and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the offense being malleable to fit any quarterback's skill set or talent. Ward just may be worth tweaking the offense for and he may just be in the Browns sights at No. 2 overall come April.
