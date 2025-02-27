Browns Digest

REPORT: Myles Garrett Rebuffs Browns Potential Contract Talks

The standoff between the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett continues during NFL Combine week as GM Andrew Berry seeks a resolution

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Myles Garrett saga took it's latest twist at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Just hours after reporting that the Cleveland Browns have plans to make Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in the game, with an offer upwards of $40 million per year, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed that Garrett has no intentions of signing an extension with the franchise.

Via Cabot, Garrett has reportedly indicated that he is "not open to" a contract extension with the Browns. It's the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year's latest attempt at digging in on his very public trade request, which came to light during Super Bowl week.

Garrett has continually said his request is not about money, even despite the fact that there is no guaranteed money left on his contract. His current deal has two years remaining.

As is commonplace, general manager Andrew Berry generally meets with agents at the NFL Combine, but Garrett's reps, according to Cabot, have slammed the door on any negotiations.

As firm as Garrett has been in his stance about moving on, so too have Berry and the Browns, who continue to say they have no desires to trade the star edge rusher.

"Understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed," Berry said on Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns."

Those comments were echoed by head coach Kevin Stefanski one day later, as well.

"I think the world of Myles, I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time, but I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that and so on," said Stefanski. "He's part of the present, he's part of the future."

Cleveland's brass seems to believe there's a path forward that gets Garrett back on the same page with the organization. Clearly, those sentiments are not shared by Garrett's camp.

And so, the standoff between the two sides continues with no end in sight, and the start of the new league year only two weeks away.

