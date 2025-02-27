REPORT: Browns GM Wants to Break the Bank for Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants to be traded, but the Browns apparently have no interest in doing that.
Garrett has two years remaining on his deal, so technically, Cleveland does not have to move him. The superstar sack artist probably isn't going to sit out for two whole seasons, so the Browns may try to head into 2025 with Garrett still on the roster.
They may also attempt to appease him by throwing a whole lot of cash at him.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has reported that Browns general manager Andrew Berry is willing to break the bank for Garrett on a monster contract extension.
But would this really be the best route for Cleveland to take?
Garrett is obviously a phenomenal player. He just made his sixth Pro Bowl appearance and is a year removed from winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. He is a generational talent. There is no question about that.
However, he is now 29 years old, and the Browns just went 3-14. They are not even remotely close to being a championship-caliber ballclub. By the time Cleveland is ready to contend, Garrett will already be well into his 30s and declining.
The Browns already have a miserable enough financial as it is. Would they really want to compound that by signing the former No. 1 overall pick to a gigantic contract extension?
Perhaps Cleveland really will be able to smooth things over with Garrett in the coming weeks and months. Money talks, after all.
But whether or not it's actually the best course of action for the Browns is another question entirely.
