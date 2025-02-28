Browns Star Nick Chubb Gets Cryptic With Social Media Post
Over-analyzing everything is what the NFL offseason is all about.
So when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took to Instagram on Thursday to share a very cryptic post, Browns fans found themselves trying to decode its deeper meaning.
A quick peek at Chubb's Instagram story will show viewers a cartoon image of Batman – Chubb's favorite superhero – wiping blood off his face. In theory, the image is supposed to suggest Chubb is getting back up after a setback. What that setback is, however, is left to the imagination.
Perhaps Chubb is simply alluding to the fact that after suffering a season-ending foot injury last season, he's finally getting back to work. Or, for the wandering mind, maybe contract talks between Chubb's representatives and the Browns aren't going well.
With the NFL world congregating in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine, it's a pretty common practice for Browns GM Andrew Berry to meet with players' agents during the annual event.
Berry already made it known earlier in the week that they do expect Chubb to hit free agency for the first time in his career.
"I would say at this point that we do expect Nick to hit the market," Berry said on Tuesday. "Obviously, his contract is up this year. We’ll meet with his reps and everything like that, but it’s something that obviously we need to work through over the next couple weeks."
To be clear, just because Chubb will be a free agent doesn't mean he won't be back in Cleveland next year. The next couple weeks will be telling, though, as to what the future holds for the four-time Pro Bowler, with the new league year set to begin on March 12.
In the meantime, fans will have to kill some time trying to decipher Chubb's ambiguous social media posts.
