Packers to Interview Browns Assistant For Defensive Coordinator Job

Cleveland Browns defensive line coach will be interviewed for the Green Bay Packers vacant defensive coordinator job either Tuesday or Wednesday and is one of nine candidates known so far according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
The Green Bay Packers opted to move on from defensive coordinator and former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine, not renewing his contract for 2021. Among the list of candidates to interview either Tuesday or Wednesday for the job is Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Kiffin completed his first season with the Browns and per head coach Kevin Stefanski, he intends to bring the whole staff back for the 2021 season. Were Kiffin to be chosen among the nine candidates that have been disclosed publicly, they would need to replace him. 

Kiffin is one of five interviewing over two days that includes Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielson of the New Orleans Saints, defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles Matt Burke and Jim Gray, the current Packers defensive backs coach.

The Packers have already completed interviews with Joe Barry, the defensive passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris, safeties coach Ejiro Evero and Bob Sutton, currently a Falcons senior assistant who previously was the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's anyone's guess how viable a contender Kiffin is for the job. The Packers, assuming they can smooth things over with Aaron Rodgers, have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl with a defense loaded with talent, so it's a massive opportunity for whoever would be chosen.

The trappings of success for a team that is coming off a playoff win and an 11-5 season, Kiffin is the first assistant coach to be interviewed for a possible promotion. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vice President of Football Ops, was interviewed for the Carolina Panthers general manager job.

As a defensive line coach, Kiffin has been a teacher who is lauded for teaching hand fighting and shedding blocks. Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon combined for 21 sacks this season and Garrett was named an All-Pro.

Oct 13, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers coach Chris Kiffin (right) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) jogs on the field prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; National wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) runs a pass play during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
