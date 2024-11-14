Browns Star RB Offers Major Update About His Health
The Cleveland Browns fan base has not had a lot to cheer about so far during the 2024 NFL season. While there's still a lot of football left to be played, it hasn't been a good year for the team.
At this point in the season, there has been one thing that has stood out as a major positive.
Of course, that would be the return of star running back Nick Chubb. After going down with a gruesome knee injury last season, Chubb getting back on the field was an awesome moment for both him and the Browns faithful.
So far since making his return to the field, Chubb has been easing himself into game action. He has not made a major impact, but no one could have expected him to look like his old self right off the bat.
However, there are some questions about the future. If Chubb can't show signs of his former talent by the end of the year, will Cleveland re-sign him? He's set to become a free agent at the end of the year.
More than likely, they would bring him back on at least a one-year deal to see if he can get things going again after a full offseason of being healthy.
That being said, Chubb spoke out about his health heading into Week 11. The update he provided was all positive news for the Browns.
“Every time I go out there, practice or in the game, I feel better. So, I feel good now," Chubb said.
Chubb has played in three games since coming back for Cleveland. He has carried the football 42 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers average out to just 2.7 yards per carry.
Obviously, there are legitimate reasons for concern about his future.
Again, no one can expect superstar numbers from Chubb, but the numbers have honestly been bad. There is still time for him to turn things around as he gets more strength and confidence in his knee, but he needs to show signs of improvement soon.
He will have another opportunity to put up a better performance this week when the Browns take on the New Orleans Saints on the road. Hopefully, we'll be talking about a big game from Chubb on Monday.