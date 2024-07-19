Cleveland Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Cornerbacks
Despite offseason trade rumors surrounding Greg Newsome II the Browns are running it back with their trio of top corners that includes Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr.
That group looks to lock down the back end of Cleveland's defense once again in 2023, but after getting exposed a little bit in the at wild card weekend loss to the Texans maybe add a few wrinkles into the mix.
Let's take a look at the cornerback room leading up to training camp next week.
Where Things Stand:
The starting group is pretty straight forward. Ward, Emerson and Newsome represent one of the top cornerback trios in football. When they're on, they're on and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has already promised adding some new wrinkles to disguise some of the things they're doing back there. From a camp standpoint the biggest thing is all three of those guys staying healthy, particularly Ward, who has well-documented history with concussions. Just get them to the regular season.
Kahlef Hailassie enters camp with as the likely top backup to Ward in just his second season. Hailassie saw playing time in nine games during his rookie campaign in 2023, making eight tackles and breaking up one pass. On the opposide side of the defense veteran Justin Hardee returns to his hometown to provide some veteran experience at the position. He's played in more than 100 games throughout his career.
In the slot, Cameron Mitchell begins his second season in the NFL as the primary backup to Newsome and may even find himself in line to take the job over after 2024. Mitchell flashed some moments in 13 games last year, including making a game-saving tackle on Justin Fields in Week 15, and hopes to take the next leap this season.
Rookie, seventh-round pick Myles Harden will be fighting for one of the last secondary spots on the roster over the next month. Harden hails from the University of South Dakota. He made 58 tackles and broke up six passes in his junior season with the Coyotes in 2023. He and undrafted rookie Dyshawn Gales are the two newbies of
The deep depth chart guys include two-year vet Vincent Gray and six-year veteran Tony Brown II, who will have to out-duel some of the younger counterparts to earn spots on the roster.
Storylines To Follow:
The Newsome trade rumors centered around the fact he was heading into year four of his rookie deal and the fact that Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option for 2025. That may tie him to the team for the next two seasons, but the Browns simply can't pay everyone. That makes this year a big one for Newsome, who has said he wants to play his entire career in Cleveland. If he dominates, he'll be in line for a hefty extension that the Browns may not be wiling to pay, especially with an Emerson contract likely a higher priority.
Along those lines I think the development of second-year man and fellow Northwestern product Cameron Mitchell is an important story to follow. If this does end up as Newsome's final year with the Browns, Mitchell is considered the next man up to fill the slot cornerback spot. A strong year from Mitchell could help set the Browns up for the future.
Projected Depth Chart:
LCB: Denzel Ward, Kahlef Hailassie, Tony Brown II, Dyshawn Gales
RCB: Martin Emerson Jr. Justin Hardee Sr., Vincent Gray
Nickle: Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden
