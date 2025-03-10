Cleveland Browns 2025 Free Agency Tracker
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has his work cutout for him this offseason, as he looks to navigate a bloated salary cap situation to build the Browns back into a playoff contender.
That is easier said than done, especially with limited cap space at his disposal at the moment. Berry's plan will start to take shape, though, when the new league year officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12.
It's unlikely Cleveland will go on some massive spending spree when free agency opens, but there will certainly be some opportunities to start filling the rosters biggest holes.
Berry will surely look to add some new faces while considered which of the team's own free agents to bring back for 2025. Keep tabs on all the Browns' offseason moves via this 2025 free agency tracker.
New Free Agent Signings
TBD
Unrestricted Free Agents
LB, Devin Bush –
RB, D'Onta Foreman –
WR, Elijah Moore –
TE, Geoff Swaim –
T, Germain Ifedi –
LT, Geron Christian –
G, Hakeem Adeniji –
QB, Jameis Winston –
RT, James Hudson –
WR, James Proche –
T, Jedrick Wills Jr. –
TE, Jordan Akins –
LB, Khaleke Hudson –
DT, Maurice Hurst –
T, Michael Dunn –
CB, Michael Ford –
RB, Nick Chubb –
C, Nick Harris –
RB, Nyheim Miller-Hines –
S, Rodney McLeod – Retired
CB, Tony Brown –
Restricted Free Agents
QB, Bailey Zappe –
S, D'Anthony Bell –
DE, James Houston – Not tendered by Browns, making him an unrestricted free agent on March 12
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
TE, Blake Whiteheart – Tendered by Browns on March 4, will return to Browns in 2025
RB, John Kelly –
DT, Michael Dwumfour –
LB, Winston Reid – Tendered by Browns on March 4, will return to Browns in 2025
