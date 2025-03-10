Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns 2025 Free Agency Tracker

Keep up with all of the Cleveland Browns offseason moves as the 2025 new league year commences

Spencer German

Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Browns enter the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Browns enter the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has his work cutout for him this offseason, as he looks to navigate a bloated salary cap situation to build the Browns back into a playoff contender.

That is easier said than done, especially with limited cap space at his disposal at the moment. Berry's plan will start to take shape, though, when the new league year officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

It's unlikely Cleveland will go on some massive spending spree when free agency opens, but there will certainly be some opportunities to start filling the rosters biggest holes.

Berry will surely look to add some new faces while considered which of the team's own free agents to bring back for 2025. Keep tabs on all the Browns' offseason moves via this 2025 free agency tracker.

New Free Agent Signings

TBD

Unrestricted Free Agents

LB, Devin Bush –

RB, D'Onta Foreman – 

WR, Elijah Moore –

TE, Geoff Swaim –

T, Germain Ifedi –

LT, Geron Christian –

G, Hakeem Adeniji – 

QB, Jameis Winston –

RT, James Hudson –

WR, James Proche – 

T, Jedrick Wills Jr. –

TE, Jordan Akins –

LB, Khaleke Hudson – 

DT, Maurice Hurst –

T, Michael Dunn –

CB, Michael Ford –

RB, Nick Chubb – 

C, Nick Harris – 

RB, Nyheim Miller-Hines –

S, Rodney McLeod – Retired

CB, Tony Brown –

Restricted Free Agents

QB, Bailey Zappe – 

S, D'Anthony Bell –

DE, James Houston – Not tendered by Browns, making him an unrestricted free agent on March 12

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

TE, Blake Whiteheart – Tendered by Browns on March 4, will return to Browns in 2025

RB, John Kelly –

DT, Michael Dwumfour –

LB, Winston Reid – Tendered by Browns on March 4, will return to Browns in 2025

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Myles Garrett's New Record-Breaking Contract has Interesting Wrinkle

MORE: Browns Receive Major Injury Update on Star Linebacker

MORE: REPORT: Browns, Myles Garrett End Standoff With Record Extension

MORE: Browns Linked to Pro Bowl Pass Rusher to Replace Myles Garrett

MORE: Did Big Trade Give Away Cleveland Browns' NFL Draft Plans?

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News