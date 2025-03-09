Browns Linked to Pro Bowl Pass Rusher to Replace Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns may very well end up moving Myles Garrett this offseason, as the superstar defensive end is not backing off of his trade demand.
If the Browns do ultimately end up trading Garrett (and let's be honest, they may have to), they are obviously going to need to find a replacement.
Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily listed off some potential candidates for Cleveland to bring in if Garrett is playing elsewhere next season, and one very interesting name surfaced: Joey Bosa.
Bosa was recently released by the Los Angeles Chargers as a cost-cutting measure, and he clearly is not the same player he once was due to injuries. But Pedraza feels that the potential he would bring to the table is hard to overlook.
"With Bosa, the Browns would be betting on his upside," Pedraza wrote. "At 30 years old, he may still have something in the tank and be within his prime years as a pass rusher. While the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly the favorites to land him to pair with his brother, Nick, Cleveland should be in on trying to land the former Charger if they're unable to secure Abdul Carter in this year's draft."
The Ohio State product actually did make the Pro Bowl this past season, although he did it while registering just 22 tackles and five sacks.
There was a time when Bosa was one of the best pass rushers in football, as he racked up four double-digit sack campaigns between 2016 (when he entered the league) and 2021. However, he has played in a grand total of 28 games over the last three seasons.
The Browns would probably be better off pursuing a younger target at the position, but there is no doubt that Bosa is an intriguing name.
