Browns Receive Major Injury Update on Star Linebacker
While there have been many question revolving around the Cleveland Browns' organization between star DE Myles Garrett and the quarterback position this offseason, the injury updates surrounding linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have been quiet.
The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft suffered a season-ending neck injury during the team's Week 8 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, there has been no clear return date for the talented linebacker. That, however, quickly changed on Sunday, as fans have finally received some news into Owusu-Koramoah's status heading into the 2025 season.
Browns beat writer Mary Kay-Cabot reported on Sunday that the rising star has not recovered to the point where he can beginning practicing, which puts his availability in question for training camp.
“Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t recovered yet to the point where he can begin practicing, so I think the Browns must proceed as though they won’t have him available for training camp, and plan accordingly," said Cabot. "If his neck responds and he’s able to join the team at some point, it will be tremendous news for all involved. His health is the most important thing, and Owusu-Koramoah and the Browns are proceeding with an abundance of caution.”
Before sustaining the brutal injury, Owusu-Koramoah was on pace for his best season as a Cleveland Brown. The 25-year-old linebacker had 41 tackles through eight games, along with nine quarterback hurries and three sacks. In 2023, he finished with a career-high 70 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries, and four sacks, which could have easily been surpassed if he remained healthy last season.
Looking ahead, general manager Andrew Berry must plan accordingly if the fan-favorite is unable to go Week 1. Owusu-Koramoah's replacement last year, Devin Bush, is set to become a free agent this offseason, which could leave the linebacker room in rough spot heading into next season.
