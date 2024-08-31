Cleveland Browns Acquire 3-Time All-Pro Receiver In Bold Trade Idea
The Cleveland Browns were reportedly in the hunt for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk earlier this month, but Aiyuk apparently had no interest in going to the Browns and ultimately ended up signing an extension with the 49ers.
But perhaps the Browns are not done examining options at wide out.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has suggested that Cleveland pursue a trade for Tennessee Titans star DeAndre Hopkins, noting all of the cap space the Browns opened by restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract.
Of course, Watson and Hopkins were a dynamic duo during their days with the Houston Texans, so perhaps reuniting Watson with his former teammate could help bring the quarterback out of his shell in Cleveland.
Unlike in the proposed Aiyuk deal where the Browns would have had to part ways with Amari Cooper, Knox is surmising that Cleveland would end up keeping Cooper in any potential trade for Hopkins.
If the Browns were able to land Hopkins, they would suddenly boast an impressive receiving trio of Cooper, Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, providing Watson will all of the weapons he needs to rediscover his previous form.
Hopkins may not be the same elite pass-catcher he was during his Texans days, but he is coming off of an impressive 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. He managed to achieve that with rather subpar quarterback play in Tennessee.
The 32-year-old has made five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections throughout his NFL career, which began with Houston in 2013. He also spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Titans last year.