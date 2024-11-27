Cleveland Browns Add Former Detroit Lions' LB
The Cleveland Browns have made a move ahead of Week 13 NFL action.
On Wednesday in the late afternoon, the Browns decided to bring in a former Detroit Lions' linebacker and edge rusher. James Houston was claimed on waivers by Cleveland.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news that the Browns had landed Houston.
Houston, a 26-year-old linebacker out of Jackson State, has played the first three years of his career with the Lions. He has shown signs of major potential, but has not been able to find a consistent role over the last couple of years.
So far this season, he has played in eight games in a sparing role, recording eight total tackles and a sack.
His best season came back in his rookie year in 2022. In that season with Detroit, he racked up eight sacks and a forced fumble in just seven games. At that point in time, he looked like a potential star in the making.
This move is all about the potential of what Houston could be. If Cleveland can develop him, give him a consistent role, and help him reach his full talent, he could end up being a key impact piece for the Browns.
For teams looking to build back to being a contender, these are the kinds of moves that have to be made. Houston may not end up panning out, but the talent has already been seen in him. He's more than capable of getting to the quarterback when he's healthy and given the chance.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Houston in Cleveland. Hopefully, he's able to get his career back on track and end up being a major steal for the Browns.