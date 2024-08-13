Browns Digest

Browns, AFC North Rivals Predicted To Make Playoffs

In one recent NFL playoff prediction, the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens all make the playoffs. Find out what seeds they end up with in this prediction.

Cole McDaniel

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is pushed out of bounds after a catch by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) in the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is pushed out of bounds after a catch by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) in the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With how loaded the AFC is once again in 2024, it is difficult to predict which seven teams will make the playoffs. Not only is the entire AFC full of great teams, but Cleveland Browns fans understand how difficult the AFC North race will be as well. As long as most starting quarterbacks in the conference remain healthy this year, every single game could have some serious significance when it comes to playoff seeding.

Pro Football Network took a shot at predicting the seven teams to make the playoffs from each conference during the 2024-25 season. In their prediction, three teams from the AFC North make it to the postseason. The Baltimore Ravens win the division and get the No. 4 seed, while both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns land wild card spots. With the Bengals predicted to get the No. 5 seed and the Browns predicted to get the No. 6 seed, only the Pittsburgh Steelers would miss the playoffs from the AFC North.

Quarterback runs away from diving defender.
Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports / Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

As for the rest of the AFC, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs snag the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Houston Texans get the No. 2 seed, the Buffalo Bills get the No. 3 seed and the Tennessee Titans secure the final spot with the No. 7 seed. Of these seven teams, the Titans would certainly be the biggest surprise following a 6-11 season in 2023.

On the NFC side, Pro Football Network has the Los Angeles Rams in the No. 1 spot with a bye. The Philadelphia Eagles are No. 2, the Green Bay Packers No. 3 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 4. As for the wild card spots, the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings round out the rest of the NFC playoff picture. The Detroit Lions completely missing the playoffs this season may be the most stunning thing in this whole playoff prediction.

Regardless of some surprises, Browns fans would certainly be happy if Cleveland makes the playoffs once again. Winning the AFC North and getting a home playoff game would be an even bigger victory though. The Browns have the talent to compete again this season as long as the injury bug does not hit the team nearly as hard as last year.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 

Home/News