Browns, AFC North Rivals Predicted To Make Playoffs
With how loaded the AFC is once again in 2024, it is difficult to predict which seven teams will make the playoffs. Not only is the entire AFC full of great teams, but Cleveland Browns fans understand how difficult the AFC North race will be as well. As long as most starting quarterbacks in the conference remain healthy this year, every single game could have some serious significance when it comes to playoff seeding.
Pro Football Network took a shot at predicting the seven teams to make the playoffs from each conference during the 2024-25 season. In their prediction, three teams from the AFC North make it to the postseason. The Baltimore Ravens win the division and get the No. 4 seed, while both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns land wild card spots. With the Bengals predicted to get the No. 5 seed and the Browns predicted to get the No. 6 seed, only the Pittsburgh Steelers would miss the playoffs from the AFC North.
As for the rest of the AFC, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs snag the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Houston Texans get the No. 2 seed, the Buffalo Bills get the No. 3 seed and the Tennessee Titans secure the final spot with the No. 7 seed. Of these seven teams, the Titans would certainly be the biggest surprise following a 6-11 season in 2023.
On the NFC side, Pro Football Network has the Los Angeles Rams in the No. 1 spot with a bye. The Philadelphia Eagles are No. 2, the Green Bay Packers No. 3 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 4. As for the wild card spots, the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings round out the rest of the NFC playoff picture. The Detroit Lions completely missing the playoffs this season may be the most stunning thing in this whole playoff prediction.
Regardless of some surprises, Browns fans would certainly be happy if Cleveland makes the playoffs once again. Winning the AFC North and getting a home playoff game would be an even bigger victory though. The Browns have the talent to compete again this season as long as the injury bug does not hit the team nearly as hard as last year.